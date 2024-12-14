Graves and Charlotte host Georgia State

Charlotte 49ers (4-4) at Georgia State Panthers (4-5) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is…

Charlotte 49ers (4-4) at Georgia State Panthers (4-5)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte faces Georgia State after Nik Graves scored 23 points in Charlotte’s 75-71 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Panthers are 3-1 on their home court. Georgia State averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The 49ers have gone 0-2 away from home. Charlotte has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Georgia State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.6 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Georgia State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zarigue Nutter is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Panthers.

Graves is averaging 16.5 points and 3.6 assists for the 49ers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

