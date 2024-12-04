Grand Canyon visits Paris and Arizona

Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-2) at Arizona Wildcats (7-3) Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Grand Canyon…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-2) at Arizona Wildcats (7-3)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Grand Canyon after Paulina Paris scored 22 points in Arizona’s 78-43 win against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Wildcats are 5-0 on their home court. Arizona is sixth in the Big 12 with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Breya Cunningham averaging 5.8.

The Antelopes are 0-2 on the road. Grand Canyon is 5-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Arizona scores 71.8 points, 12.2 more per game than the 59.6 Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 35.8% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paris averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

Alyssa Durazo-Frescas averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.