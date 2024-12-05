Grand Canyon visits Arizona after Durazo-Frescas’ 20-point outing

Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-2) at Arizona Wildcats (7-3) Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces Arizona…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-2) at Arizona Wildcats (7-3)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces Arizona after Alyssa Durazo-Frescas scored 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 110-71 victory over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Wildcats are 5-0 in home games.

The Antelopes are 0-2 on the road. Grand Canyon leads the WAC scoring 74.6 points per game while shooting 45.0%.

Arizona scores 71.8 points, 12.2 more per game than the 59.6 Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paulina Paris averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

Trinity San Antonio is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Antelopes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

