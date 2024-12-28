Grand Canyon plays Northern Arizona following Durazo-Frescas’ 27-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-3) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-2) Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Northern…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-3) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-2)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Northern Arizona after Alyssa Durazo-Frescas scored 27 points in Grand Canyon’s 108-44 victory over the Park (AZ) Buccaneers.

The Antelopes have gone 10-0 in home games. Grand Canyon has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Lumberjacks are 3-3 on the road. Northern Arizona leads the Big Sky scoring 81.8 points per game while shooting 42.9%.

Grand Canyon’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durazo-Frescas is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 15.6 points.

Leia Beattie is averaging 10.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Lumberjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 84.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 13.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 40.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

