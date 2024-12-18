Grand Canyon hosts Wright State after Sagester’s 24-point game

Wright State Raiders (2-8, 0-3 Horizon) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-2) Phoenix; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wright State…

Wright State Raiders (2-8, 0-3 Horizon) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-2)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits Grand Canyon after Rylee Sagester scored 24 points in Wright State’s 85-71 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Antelopes are 6-0 in home games. Grand Canyon averages 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 18.1 points per game.

The Raiders are 0-5 on the road. Wright State is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.0 turnovers per game.

Grand Canyon averages 75.7 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 73.0 Wright State gives up. Wright State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Grand Canyon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Durazo-Frescas is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Antelopes.

Amaya Staton is averaging 10.7 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Raiders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

