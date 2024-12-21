Grand Canyon hosts Johnson and Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-2) Phoenix; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces Grand…

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-2)

Phoenix; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces Grand Canyon after Leah Johnson scored 24 points in Georgia Southern’s 88-82 win over the Wright State Raiders.

The Antelopes are 8-0 in home games. Grand Canyon has a 9-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 2-2 on the road. Georgia Southern ranks third in the Sun Belt with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Indya Green averaging 6.0.

Grand Canyon makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Georgia Southern has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Georgia Southern has shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Durazo-Frescas is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Antelopes.

Nicole Gwynn is scoring 11.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 78.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

