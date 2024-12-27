Grand Canyon Antelopes and the San Diego Toreros play in Inglewood, California

San Diego Toreros (3-9) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-4) Inglewood, California; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -16.5;…

San Diego Toreros (3-9) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-4)

Inglewood, California; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -16.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on San Diego at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The Antelopes have an 8-4 record in non-conference play. Grand Canyon scores 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Toreros are 3-9 in non-conference play. San Diego is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Grand Canyon is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.0% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego averages 66.9 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 70.9 Grand Canyon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaKobe Coles is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Antelopes.

Santiago Trouet is averaging 8.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Toreros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

