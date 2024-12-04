Grambling visits Tulsa on 5-game road skid

Grambling Tigers (2-5) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-5) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling will aim to…

Grambling Tigers (2-5) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-5)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling will aim to stop its five-game road losing streak when the Tigers face Tulsa.

The Golden Hurricane are 2-2 in home games. Tulsa is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 1-5 on the road. Grambling averages 18.1 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Tulsa is shooting 34.9% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 38.8% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Tulsa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delanie Crawford is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane.

Kahia Warmsley is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

