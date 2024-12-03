Grambling visits Oregon State after Marotte’s 21-point showing

Grambling Tigers (2-4) at Oregon State Beavers (2-5)
Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State faces Grambling after AJ Marotte scored 21 points in Oregon State’s 54-49 victory over the Boston College Eagles.
The Beavers have gone 1-0 in home games. Oregon State ranks fifth in the WCC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kelsey Rees averaging 2.7.
The Tigers are 1-4 in road games. Grambling is the SWAC leader with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Phillip averaging 4.3.
Oregon State’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Oregon State gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marotte is shooting 36.4% and averaging 11.4 points for the Beavers.
Kahia Warmsley is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tigers.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.