Grambling visits No. 5 LSU following Williams’ 32-point game

Grambling Tigers (2-6) at LSU Tigers (10-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU plays Grambling after Mikaylah Williams scored 32 points in LSU’s 94-88 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

The LSU Tigers are 8-0 in home games. LSU ranks fifth in the SEC with 15.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 4.5.

The Grambling Tigers have gone 1-6 away from home. Grambling averages 18.3 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

LSU’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Grambling allows. Grambling scores 12.5 more points per game (70.6) than LSU allows (58.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is shooting 52.9% and averaging 22.2 points for the LSU Tigers.

Halima Salat is shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Grambling Tigers, while averaging four points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

