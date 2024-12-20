Grambling Tigers and the Norfolk State Spartans meet in Uncasville, Connecticut

Norfolk State Spartans (7-6) vs. Grambling Tigers (2-8) Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -5.5; over/under…

Norfolk State Spartans (7-6) vs. Grambling Tigers (2-8)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -5.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State and Grambling square off in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Tigers have a 2-8 record in non-conference play. Grambling has a 1-4 record against teams above .500.

The Spartans have a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Norfolk State is fourth in the MEAC scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Brian Moore Jr. averaging 9.0.

Grambling’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of Grambling have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chilaydrien Newton is shooting 56.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 8.9 points.

Moore is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Spartans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

