Grambling takes on Louisville, aims to halt 7-game skid

Grambling Tigers (2-7) at Louisville Cardinals (5-4) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling is looking to stop…

Grambling Tigers (2-7) at Louisville Cardinals (5-4)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling is looking to stop its seven-game losing streak with a win against Louisville.

The Cardinals are 2-1 in home games. Louisville is fourth in the ACC with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Nyla Harris averaging 2.3.

The Tigers are 1-7 on the road. Grambling ranks second in the SWAC with 15.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Phillip averaging 2.8.

Louisville scores 72.8 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 73.3 Grambling allows. Grambling averages 68.8 points per game, 0.4 more than the 68.4 Louisville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Imari Berry averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc.

Kahia Warmsley is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.