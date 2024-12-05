Grambling plays Tulsa on 5-game road skid

Grambling Tigers (2-5) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-5)
Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Grambling travels to Tulsa looking to end its five-game road losing streak.
The Golden Hurricane have gone 2-2 in home games. Tulsa has a 0-4 record against opponents over .500.
The Tigers have gone 1-5 away from home. Grambling is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.
Tulsa scores 62.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 69.0 Grambling allows. Grambling has shot at a 36.6% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 38.5% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Delanie Crawford averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc.
Kahia Warmsley is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Tigers.
