Grambling plays Tulsa on 5-game road skid

Grambling Tigers (2-5) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-5)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling travels to Tulsa looking to end its five-game road losing streak.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 2-2 in home games. Tulsa has a 0-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers have gone 1-5 away from home. Grambling is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Tulsa scores 62.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 69.0 Grambling allows. Grambling has shot at a 36.6% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 38.5% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delanie Crawford averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc.

Kahia Warmsley is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

