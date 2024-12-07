Grambling plays Pepperdine on 5-game road skid

Grambling Tigers (2-5) at Pepperdine Waves (3-6) Malibu, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -2.5; over/under is…

Grambling Tigers (2-5) at Pepperdine Waves (3-6)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling will look to stop its five-game road skid when the Tigers play Pepperdine.

The Waves are 2-1 on their home court. Pepperdine averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tigers are 0-5 in road games. Grambling has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Pepperdine scores 71.2 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 70.3 Grambling allows. Grambling averages 72.3 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 72.6 Pepperdine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefan Todorovic averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

Antwan Barnett is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.