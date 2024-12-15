Grambling hosts SE Louisiana after Hines’ 22-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (4-6, 0-1 Southland) at Grambling Tigers (2-6) Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana…

SE Louisiana Lions (4-6, 0-1 Southland) at Grambling Tigers (2-6)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits Grambling after Sam Hines Jr. scored 22 points in SE Louisiana’s 68-61 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Tigers are 2-0 on their home court. Grambling averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lions are 2-5 in road games. SE Louisiana ranks fifth in the Southland shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

Grambling’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Grambling allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antwan Barnett is shooting 52.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Tigers.

Hines is averaging 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

