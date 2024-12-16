Grambling hosts Hines and SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (4-6, 0-1 Southland) at Grambling Tigers (2-6) Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers…

SE Louisiana Lions (4-6, 0-1 Southland) at Grambling Tigers (2-6)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits Grambling after Sam Hines Jr. scored 22 points in SE Louisiana’s 68-61 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Tigers are 2-0 on their home court. Grambling ranks sixth in the SWAC with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Mikale Stevenson averaging 5.6.

The Lions are 2-5 on the road. SE Louisiana ranks second in the Southland with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Hines averaging 5.9.

Grambling makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than SE Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). SE Louisiana averages 69.4 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 72.1 Grambling allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antwan Barnett is shooting 52.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Tigers.

Hines is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.