Grambling faces Louisville on 7-game road slide

Grambling Tigers (2-7) at Louisville Cardinals (5-4)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling will attempt to break its seven-game road losing streak when the Tigers play Louisville.

The Cardinals have gone 2-1 in home games. Louisville averages 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-7 on the road. Grambling is second in the SWAC scoring 68.8 points per game and is shooting 34.6%.

Louisville is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 40.7% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Louisville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts is shooting 40.0% and averaging 11.4 points for the Cardinals.

Kahia Warmsley is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Tigers.

