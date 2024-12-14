Gorosito’s 21 lead Ball State past Bellarmine 86-82

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Juan Sebastian Gorosito scored 21 points as Ball State beat Bellarmine 86-82 on Saturday. Gorosito added…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Juan Sebastian Gorosito scored 21 points as Ball State beat Bellarmine 86-82 on Saturday.

Gorosito added three steals for the Cardinals (4-6). Mickey Pearson Jr. added 18 points while going 3 of 6 and 12 of 12 from the free-throw line and he also had three steals. Jermahri Hill shot 6 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Knights (3-8) were led in scoring by Billy Smith, who finished with 33 points. Bellarmine also got 18 points, six rebounds and two steals from Dylan Branson.

Gorosito scored 12 points in the first half for Ball State, who led 47-42 at the break. Hill’s jump shot with 16:02 remaining in the second half gave Ball State the lead for good at 52-50.

Up next for Ball State is a Saturday matchup with Evansville at home, and Bellarmine visits Wyoming on Thursday.

