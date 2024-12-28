Gonzalez, South Alabama Jaguars to visit Buford, Old Dominion Monarchs

South Alabama Jaguars (4-7) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-4) Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts…

South Alabama Jaguars (4-7) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-4)

Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts South Alabama in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Monarchs are 5-1 in home games. Old Dominion has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars are 2-5 on the road. South Alabama ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Daniela Gonzalez averaging 7.3.

Old Dominion’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game Old Dominion allows.

The Monarchs and Jaguars face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: En’Dya Buford is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Monarchs.

Amyria Walker is averaging 11.6 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 62.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

