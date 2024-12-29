Gonzalez, South Alabama Jaguars to visit Buford, Old Dominion Monarchs

South Alabama Jaguars (4-7) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-4) Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: En’Dya Buford and…

South Alabama Jaguars (4-7) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-4)

Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: En’Dya Buford and Old Dominion host Daniela Gonzalez and South Alabama in Sun Belt action.

The Monarchs have gone 5-1 in home games. Old Dominion ranks third in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 58.8 points while holding opponents to 35.5% shooting.

The Jaguars are 2-5 on the road. South Alabama allows 69.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

Old Dominion averages 62.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 69.5 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 35.5% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The Monarchs and Jaguars match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buford is scoring 11.7 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Monarchs.

Gonzalez is averaging 8.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 62.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.