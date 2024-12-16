Gonzalez leads Miami (OH) against Purdue after 27-point showing

Purdue Boilermakers (5-5, 0-1 Big Ten) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-2) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami…

Purdue Boilermakers (5-5, 0-1 Big Ten) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-2)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on Purdue after Enjulina Gonzalez scored 27 points in Miami (OH)’s 60-43 victory against the Dayton Flyers.

The RedHawks have gone 4-0 in home games. Miami (OH) scores 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 16.3 points per game.

The Boilermakers play their first true road game after going 5-5 to begin the season. Purdue gives up 72.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.9 points per game.

Miami (OH) makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Purdue has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonzalez is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the RedHawks.

Destini Lombard is averaging 12.9 points and 2.5 steals for the Boilermakers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.