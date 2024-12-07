Gonzalez and Stony Brook host Holy Cross

Stony Brook Seawolves (3-4) at Holy Cross Crusaders (4-4) Worcester, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits…

Stony Brook Seawolves (3-4) at Holy Cross Crusaders (4-4)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits Holy Cross after Zaida Gonzalez scored 21 points in Stony Brook’s 64-55 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Crusaders are 0-2 in home games. Holy Cross ranks eighth in the Patriot in team defense, giving up 66.1 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Seawolves are 1-2 in road games. Stony Brook is fourth in the CAA allowing 58.4 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

Holy Cross makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Stony Brook averages 53.0 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 66.1 Holy Cross gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simone Foreman is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.3 points for the Crusaders.

Janay Brantley averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 24.0% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

