Gonzalez and Idaho host UMKC

Idaho Vandals (3-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (4-5) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -3; over/under…

Idaho Vandals (3-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (4-5)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -3; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays UMKC after Kristian Gonzalez scored 25 points in Idaho’s 80-68 win against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Kangaroos have gone 3-0 in home games. UMKC averages 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 18.7 points per game.

The Vandals are 0-3 on the road. Idaho ranks eighth in the Big Sky giving up 75.0 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

UMKC averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Idaho gives up. Idaho has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of UMKC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Petty is shooting 41.9% and averaging 13.6 points for the Kangaroos.

Gonzalez is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Vandals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.