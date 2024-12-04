Gonzalez and Idaho host UMKC

Idaho Vandals (3-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (4-5)
Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -3; over/under is 135.5
BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays UMKC after Kristian Gonzalez scored 25 points in Idaho’s 80-68 win against the UC Riverside Highlanders.
The Kangaroos have gone 3-0 in home games. UMKC averages 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 18.7 points per game.
The Vandals are 0-3 on the road. Idaho ranks eighth in the Big Sky giving up 75.0 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.
UMKC averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Idaho gives up. Idaho has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of UMKC have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Petty is shooting 41.9% and averaging 13.6 points for the Kangaroos.
Gonzalez is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Vandals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
