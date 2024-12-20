Gonzaga takes on San Diego following Ejim’s 20-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-7, 0-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-6, 0-1 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-7, 0-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-6, 0-1 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga takes on San Diego after Yvonne Ejim scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 73-58 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Toreros have gone 3-3 at home. San Diego ranks sixth in the WCC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Truitt Reilly averaging 4.3.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 against conference opponents. Gonzaga has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

San Diego is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Gonzaga allows to opponents. Gonzaga has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylie Horstmeyer is shooting 57.1% and averaging 11.7 points for the Toreros.

Ejim is averaging 19.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

