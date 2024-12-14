Gonzaga plays Eastern Washington following Ejim’s 22-point outing

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-6) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga faces Eastern Washington…

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-6)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga faces Eastern Washington after Yvonne Ejim scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 74-72 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 at home. Gonzaga is third in the WCC scoring 65.9 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Eastern Washington has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Gonzaga is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Gonzaga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ejim is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Peyton Howard is averaging 16.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

