Gonzaga hosts Pepperdine following Ejim’s 22-point performance

Pepperdine Waves (5-6, 0-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-8, 1-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga…

Pepperdine Waves (5-6, 0-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-8, 1-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts Pepperdine after Yvonne Ejim scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 71-67 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-2 in home games. Gonzaga is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Waves have gone 0-2 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine ranks ninth in the WCC with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Makena Mastora averaging 4.7.

Gonzaga makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Pepperdine has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Pepperdine averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Gonzaga allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ejim is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Mastora is averaging 7.7 points for the Waves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Waves: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

