Gonsalves leads Utah Tech against Florida International after 22-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-10) at Florida International Panthers (5-7)

Miami; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits Florida International after Noa Gonsalves scored 22 points in Utah Tech’s 92-87 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Panthers have gone 3-2 in home games. Florida International is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trailblazers have gone 0-7 away from home. Utah Tech averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Florida International averages 73.8 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 76.6 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 71.6 points per game, 1.0 more than the 70.6 Florida International allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Brewer is averaging 14.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Panthers.

Beon Riley is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Trailblazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.