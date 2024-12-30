Gonsalves leads Utah Tech against Florida International after 22-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-10) at Florida International Panthers (5-7) Miami; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5.5; over/under…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-10) at Florida International Panthers (5-7)

Miami; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech takes on Florida International after Noa Gonsalves scored 22 points in Utah Tech’s 92-87 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Panthers are 3-2 in home games. Florida International is sixth in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Trailblazers are 0-7 in road games. Utah Tech allows 76.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.0 points per game.

Florida International is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Florida International gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Brewer is averaging 14.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Panthers.

Beon Riley is averaging 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Trailblazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.