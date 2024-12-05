Gondrezick and Detroit Mercy host Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-3) at Detroit Mercy Titans (4-5) Detroit; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -8;…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-3) at Detroit Mercy Titans (4-5)

Detroit; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -8; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Grant Gondrezick II scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 98-89 overtime victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Titans are 2-1 on their home court. Detroit Mercy ranks second in the Horizon League with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Kuac averaging 3.2.

The Mastodons are 1-2 on the road. Purdue Fort Wayne is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The Titans and Mastodons square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Orlando Lovejoy is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Titans.

Jalen Jackson is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Mastodons.

