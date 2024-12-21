Goldin and No. 24 Michigan host Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-4, 2-1 Horizon League) at Michigan Wolverines (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 1…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-4, 2-1 Horizon League) at Michigan Wolverines (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Michigan hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Vladislav Goldin scored 26 points in Michigan’s 87-86 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Wolverines have gone 5-0 in home games. Michigan is third in the Big Ten with 40.0 points per game in the paint led by Goldin averaging 9.8.

The Mastodons are 2-3 on the road. Purdue Fort Wayne is 9-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.5 turnovers per game.

Michigan scores 81.0 points, 9.2 more per game than the 71.8 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Donaldson is averaging 12 points and 3.7 assists for the Wolverines.

Maximus Nelson is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 8.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.