Glancey leads Northern Arizona against South Dakota after 22-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-1) at South Dakota Coyotes (3-6)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits South Dakota after Sophie Glancey scored 22 points in Northern Arizona’s 87-80 win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Coyotes have gone 2-2 in home games. South Dakota is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Lumberjacks are 3-1 on the road. Northern Arizona ranks ninth in the Big Sky shooting 30.0% from 3-point range.

South Dakota is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.2% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona averages 7.6 more points per game (83.9) than South Dakota allows to opponents (76.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Larkins is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Coyotes.

Glancey is averaging 18.3 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Lumberjacks.

