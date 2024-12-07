Glancey and Northern Arizona host South Dakota

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-1) at South Dakota Coyotes (3-6) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-1) at South Dakota Coyotes (3-6)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits South Dakota after Sophie Glancey scored 22 points in Northern Arizona’s 87-80 win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Coyotes are 2-2 on their home court. South Dakota leads the Summit with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Grace Larkins averaging 5.7.

The Lumberjacks are 3-1 in road games. Northern Arizona is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Dakota’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of South Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkins is shooting 48.6% and averaging 23.7 points for the Coyotes.

Glancey is averaging 18.3 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Lumberjacks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

