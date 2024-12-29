Glancey and Northern Arizona host Grand Canyon

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-3) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-2) Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Grand…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-3) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-2)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Grand Canyon after Sophie Glancey scored 26 points in Northern Arizona’s 66-55 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Antelopes have gone 10-0 in home games. Grand Canyon is sixth in the WAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Laura Erikstrup averaging 2.6.

The Lumberjacks are 3-3 on the road. Northern Arizona is the Big Sky leader with 29.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Saniyah Neverson averaging 6.4.

Grand Canyon’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Grand Canyon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Durazo-Frescas is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Antelopes.

Glancey is shooting 51.9% and averaging 18.0 points for the Lumberjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 84.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 13.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 40.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.