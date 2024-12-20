Givon and Robert Morris take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in non-conference play

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-6) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-7, 1-2 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-6) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-7, 1-2 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dani Haskell and Saint Bonaventure visit Noa Givon and Robert Morris in non-conference play.

The Colonials have gone 3-3 in home games. Robert Morris averages 16.8 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bonnies are 1-4 on the road. Saint Bonaventure is 1-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Robert Morris scores 59.3 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 67.8 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 58.1 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 60.2 Robert Morris gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Givon is scoring 10.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Colonials.

Haskell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

