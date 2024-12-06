Giles leads UNC Greensboro against N.C. A&T after 25-point performance

UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-4) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-5, 0-1 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-4) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-5, 0-1 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro plays N.C. A&T after Kenyon Giles scored 25 points in UNC Greensboro’s 72-68 win over the High Point Panthers.

The Aggies have gone 2-0 in home games. N.C. A&T is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Spartans are 0-2 on the road. UNC Greensboro is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

N.C. A&T makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). UNC Greensboro averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game N.C. A&T gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

Giles is averaging 16 points and 1.6 steals for the Spartans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

