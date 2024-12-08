Gilbert leads No. 6 Iowa State against Jackson State after 24-point performance

Jackson State Tigers (0-9) at Iowa State Cyclones (6-1, 1-0 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Jackson State Tigers (0-9) at Iowa State Cyclones (6-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -36; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Iowa State takes on Jackson State after Keshon Gilbert scored 24 points in Iowa State’s 81-70 win against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Cyclones have gone 4-0 in home games. Iowa State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers have gone 0-9 away from home. Jackson State is fifth in the SWAC with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Romelle Mansel averaging 7.8.

Iowa State averages 86.0 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 85.4 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 61.4 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 65.7 Iowa State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilbert is shooting 52.8% and averaging 17.6 points for the Cyclones.

Jayme Mitchell is shooting 37.3% and averaging 12.8 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

