Gibson Jimerson scores 33 to lead Saint Louis over Fordham 88-63

NEW YORK (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 33 points to lead Saint Louis over Fordham 88-63 on Tuesday. Jimerson also…

NEW YORK (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 33 points to lead Saint Louis over Fordham 88-63 on Tuesday.

Jimerson also contributed eight rebounds for the Billikens (8-6, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Robbie Avila scored 19 and grabbed five rebounds. Isaiah Swope shot 7 for 12 and scored 15.

Jackie Johnson III finished with 14 points to lead the Rams (8-6, 0-1). Jahmere Tripp added 12 points. Abdou Tsimbila had nine points and nine rebounds. The loss snapped a five-game win streak for the Rams.

Saint Louis took the lead with 19:26 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Jimerson led his team in scoring with 26 points in the first half to help put them up 42-29 at the break. Saint Louis pulled away with an 11-2 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 25 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.