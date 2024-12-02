Gibson Jimerson scores 21 to lead Saint Louis over winless Jackson State 74-66

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 21 and Saint Louis beat winless Jackson State 74-66 on Monday night. Jimerson…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 21 and Saint Louis beat winless Jackson State 74-66 on Monday night.

Jimerson went 8 of 16 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Billikens (5-2). Isaiah Swope totaled 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Robbie Avila pitched in with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Jayme Mitchell led the way for the Tigers (0-8) with 14 points. Shannon Grant added 12 points and seven rebound. Daeshun Ruffin finished with 10 points and four steals.

Swope scored eight points in the first half and Saint Louis went into the break trailing 35-30. Jimerson scored 19 in the second half to rally the Billikens.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

