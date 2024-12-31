Gibb leads BYU against Cincinnati after 23-point game

BYU Cougars (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (8-3, 0-1 Big 12) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BYU Cougars (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (8-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU visits Cincinnati after Delaney Gibb scored 23 points in BYU’s 57-53 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Bearcats have gone 5-1 at home. Cincinnati ranks seventh in the Big 12 in rebounding with 35.3 rebounds. Jillian Hayes leads the Bearcats with 9.8 boards.

The Cougars are 0-1 in Big 12 play. BYU averages 68.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Cincinnati’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game BYU allows. BYU averages 12.2 more points per game (68.9) than Cincinnati allows to opponents (56.7).

The Bearcats and Cougars match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayes is shooting 43.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bearcats.

Gibb is averaging 17.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

