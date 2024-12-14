Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets face the Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern Wildcats (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-5, 0-1 ACC) Milwaukee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern Wildcats (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-5, 0-1 ACC)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern and Georgia Tech square off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Yellow Jackets have a 4-4 record in non-conference play. Georgia Tech has a 0-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 6-2 in non-conference play. Northwestern is 2-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Georgia Tech averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Northwestern allows. Northwestern averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Georgia Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry is scoring 15.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Yellow Jackets.

Nick Martinelli is shooting 53.0% and averaging 20.8 points for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.