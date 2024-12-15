Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Northwestern Wildcats square off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Northwestern Wildcats (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-5, 0-1 ACC) Milwaukee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Northwestern Wildcats (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-5, 0-1 ACC)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech takes on Northwestern in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Yellow Jackets have a 4-4 record in non-conference play. Georgia Tech averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 6-2 in non-conference play. Northwestern averages 8.9 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Georgia Tech averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 73.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 74.0 Georgia Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 15.4 points.

Nick Martinelli is averaging 20.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

