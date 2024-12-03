Georgia Tech visits No. 21 Oklahoma after Moore’s 24-point outing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) at Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -10.5;…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) at Oklahoma Sooners (7-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -10.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Oklahoma takes on Georgia Tech after Jalon Moore scored 24 points in Oklahoma’s 69-64 win over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Sooners have gone 4-0 at home. Oklahoma averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Yellow Jackets play their first true road game after going 4-3 to begin the season. Georgia Tech is sixth in the ACC with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Baye Ndongo averaging 5.9.

Oklahoma scores 80.7 points, 6.1 more per game than the 74.6 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Oklahoma allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc.

Lance Terry is averaging 14.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Yellow Jackets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

