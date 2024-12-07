Georgia Tech visits Jackson and No. 20 North Carolina

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4) at North Carolina Tar Heels (4-4) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4) at North Carolina Tar Heels (4-4)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -16.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 North Carolina faces Georgia Tech after Ian Jackson scored 23 points in North Carolina’s 94-79 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tar Heels are 2-1 in home games. North Carolina is eighth in the ACC with 14.3 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 5.6.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 0-1 away from home. Georgia Tech averages 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

North Carolina’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 44.2% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is scoring 18.4 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Tar Heels.

Lance Terry is averaging 14.6 points for the Yellow Jackets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.