Georgia Tech hosts Florida A&M after McEvans’ 24-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-7) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-0)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes on Georgia Tech after Cheyenne McEvans scored 24 points in Florida A&M’s 80-54 loss to the Middle Tennessee Raiders.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 4-0 at home. Georgia Tech is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Rattlers have gone 0-5 away from home. Florida A&M gives up 79.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 22.3 points per game.

Georgia Tech is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M averages 57.1 points per game, 3.6 more than the 53.5 Georgia Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Carnegie is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Yellow Jackets.

McEvans is averaging 13.5 points for the Rattlers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

