Georgia Tech hosts Flagg and No. 5 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-6, 0-1 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duke Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-6, 0-1 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Duke faces Georgia Tech after Cooper Flagg scored 24 points in Duke’s 68-47 win against the George Mason Patriots.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-3 in home games. Georgia Tech averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Blue Devils are 1-0 in conference matchups. Duke averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Georgia Tech averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Duke gives up. Duke has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

The Yellow Jackets and Blue Devils square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Yellow Jackets.

Flagg is averaging 16.6 points, nine rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blue Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.