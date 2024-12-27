Georgia Tech hosts Bryant and Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-8) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-7, 0-2 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-8) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-7, 0-2 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -22.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits Georgia Tech after Anthony Bryant scored 22 points in Alabama A&M’s 97-90 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-4 in home games. Georgia Tech is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-4 on the road. Alabama A&M is ninth in the SWAC with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Quincy McGriff averaging 4.0.

Georgia Tech’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Yellow Jackets.

Darius Ford is averaging 7.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

