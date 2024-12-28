Georgia Tech hosts Bryant and Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-8) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-7, 0-2 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-8) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-7, 0-2 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -22; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits Georgia Tech after Anthony Bryant scored 22 points in Alabama A&M’s 97-90 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-4 in home games. Georgia Tech is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-4 away from home. Alabama A&M is second in the SWAC with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Chad Moodie averaging 4.7.

Georgia Tech is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Georgia Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry is shooting 43.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Yellow Jackets.

Bryant is averaging 13.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

