Georgia State visits Harden and Kennesaw State

Georgia State Panthers (6-4) at Kennesaw State Owls (4-5) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes…

Georgia State Panthers (6-4) at Kennesaw State Owls (4-5)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on Georgia State after Prencis Harden scored 22 points in Kennesaw State’s 64-41 victory over the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Owls are 2-1 on their home court. Kennesaw State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 1-3 in road games. Georgia State averages 67.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Kennesaw State scores 63.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 66.0 Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 9.5 more points per game (67.8) than Kennesaw State gives up to opponents (58.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyarah Berry is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 14.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Mikyla Tolivert is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.