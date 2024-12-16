Georgia State visits Broome and No. 2 Auburn

Georgia State Panthers (4-6) at Auburn Tigers (9-1) Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn hosts…

Georgia State Panthers (4-6) at Auburn Tigers (9-1)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn hosts Georgia State after Johni Broome scored 21 points in Auburn’s 91-53 win against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Tigers are 4-0 on their home court. Auburn scores 87.4 points and has outscored opponents by 21.7 points per game.

The Panthers are 0-3 in road games. Georgia State allows 78.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

Auburn makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (45.7%). Georgia State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.0 per game Auburn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 12.7 rebounds for the Tigers.

Zarigue Nutter is shooting 48.2% and averaging 17.9 points for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

