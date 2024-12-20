Georgia State faces Troy on 4-game losing streak

Georgia State Panthers (4-7) at Troy Trojans (7-4) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State heads into…

Georgia State Panthers (4-7) at Troy Trojans (7-4)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State heads into the matchup against Troy after losing four straight games.

The Trojans are 5-1 in home games. Troy is the top team in the Sun Belt averaging 39.1 points in the paint. Myles Rigsby leads the Trojans scoring 8.4.

The Panthers are 0-4 in road games. Georgia State allows 80.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.1 points per game.

Troy’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Troy allows.

The Trojans and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rigsby is shooting 45.4% and averaging 11.8 points for the Trojans.

Nicholas McMullen is averaging 10.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.